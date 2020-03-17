Concerts, events and other cultural activities are postponed or canceled.
The Bell County Expo Center announced Tuesday afternoon that the Foreigner concert scheduled for April 25 in Belton was postponed.
Jennifer Weir, director of marketing and public relations, said the band postponed most of their spring tour dates, and they are working on rescheduling the event.
She said tickets will still be valid for the new date, and if ticketholders are unable to meet the new date will be able to get refunds where they purchased their tickets.
“If they purchased them at the Expo, they can come and get a refund,” Weir said. “If they purchased them online or by phone, they can call the Long Center and get a refund.”
She said updates will be posted as soon as possible at bellcountyexpo.com and on the Expo Center’s social media accounts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple is canceling all events and will be closed to the public now through May 4, according to a news release.
“The executive directors are enhancing communication among employees and addressing the recommended guidelines from the CDC and other public officials locally and statewide regarding recommended precautions,” the release said. “All staff, visitors and event attendees should watch the CAC social media and website for any further developments and postings. Our primary concern is for everyone to remain calm and as safe as possible.”
For information visit the CAC’s website, cacARTS.org.
Temple Civic Theatre productions have been rescheduled.
The theatre’s board of governors decided to delay the opening of Beehive until Friday, May 15. It will still run for two weekends as planned. In addition, Leading Ladies auditions, originally scheduled March 29 and 30, are cancelled. Also, Dorothy in Wonderland will no longer open on its originally scheduled date of April 24.
“We are looking to reschedule that show as well,” the theater said in a release.
The TCT box office will remain open during regular hours (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays), but officials ask that patrons either call or email when possible.
Another government meeting is postponed. The Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District’s board of directors have postponed Wednesday’s scheduled meeting. The meeting at 700 Kennedy Court is rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 24.
“In order to maintain governmental transparency and continued government operation while reducing face-to-face contact for government open meetings, alternative measures are being developed according to guidelines set forth by the Office of the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott,” Board President Leland Gersbach said in a news release.
In a Tuesday announcement citing safety from spreading the coronavirus, Abbott temporarily suspended some open meetings requirements to allow for telephonic or videoconference meetings of governmental bodies. To hold such a meeting, the public must be able to participate remotely and there must be public access to a recording of the meeting.
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post 183 in Bartlett canceled its monthly breakfast set for March 21.
“We will resume next month if at all possible,” the post said in an email. “Thanks to everyone for their support in this matter.”