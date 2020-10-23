BELTON — A boil notice issued by the Belton area-based 439 Water Supply Corp. was rescinded Friday.
The supplier on Tuesday issued a boil notice for customers who live on Water Works Road north of Cedar Cove, Denman’s Mountain, Rosemont, Westcliff Park area and experienced reduced pressure or no water service.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of October 23, 2020,” 439 Water Supply said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100.