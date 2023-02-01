A new 30,000-square-foot simulation center is open at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center in Temple to help train future medical professionals and give VA staff an opportunity to further their learning and conduct medical research.
Officially named the Center for Innovation & Learning, the facility is located in the VA’s Research building in space that formerly housed a call center.
“The Center for Innovation & Learning is used by medical and nursing trainees, dietitians, medical residents and VA police,” said Dr. Kathy Lee, associate chair of clinical education for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
“Our nursing trainees are from Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the University of Texas-Arlington, Texas A&M-Central Texas and Tarleton State University,” she said. “Our medical students are primarily from Texas A&M School of Medicine and Dell Medical School at UT.”
“Our goal is to further the learning related to health care and medical research — the new simulation center fills those needs and moves the VA’s health care forward,” Lee said.
According to Stacey Weber, who oversees the simulation program at the Temple facility, the new center puts the entire department under the same roof.
“For the past five years, we have been in pocketed areas on the VA campus and this brings it all together,” she said. “We basically operated as a mobile program. For instance, if the nursing department wanted to do a CPR drill, we would take our equipment and go to their site.”
The purpose of the center is to simulate medical situations as close to real life as possible, said Kristy Causey, simulation coordinator for the health care system.
“We can simulate any type of patient care that may be needed,” Causey said. “My primary job is to conduct needs assessments, then plan and implement programs to meet those needs.”
“The center has five in-patient critical care rooms where we can simulate just about any medical situation,” Causey said. “We also have a room set up like a clinic examination room, and a room that simulates a home environment.”
“We can really run the gamut of clinical skills,” she said. “Any veteran issue can be simulated. We use the home environment room to train students to assess a situation at a veteran’s home. For instance, we make sure oxygen tanks aren’t being stored next to a fireplace. We train students to make sure clients are in a safe place.”
While all of the simulation rooms are equipped with mannequins used for medical purposes rather than displaying fashion.
One of the “dummies” is special.
“That’s Alex,” Weber said. “We use him to simulate communications with our veterans. Alex has Alexa-based artificial intelligence and he can talk and answer questions. He also has cameras in his eyes. This allows us to be in a veteran’s shoes. We can see what the patient sees.”
The new center recently held a simulation for medical residents that utilized the entire center.
“We had ‘patients’ in six rooms and the residents had to prioritize care based on who was the most critical,” Weber said. “All of the patients went into decline — the simulation required real critical thinking.”
Lee said the center can simulate all kinds of procedures.
“We can simulate putting a patient on a ventilator, or simulate an ultrasound or a colonoscopy,” Lee said. “The sky is truly the limit on what we can do here.”