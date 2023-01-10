Some Bell County polling places during the November 2022 election were not compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, a Temple resident told members of the Bell County Elections Commission on Tuesday.
Lori Broughton, who serves as a poll worker during elections, said she has noticed some of the rural voting sites on Election Day are hard to access for some.
Some locations, Broughton said, such as the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church site in Cyclone, have gravel parking lots which make it hard for those with disabilities to access.
“East Bell County has a polling site that is located at a church with a gravel parking lot and the only concrete area is the porch immediately in front of the building,” Broughton said. “Anybody with a walker, wheelchair or anything like that cannot access it because of the actual gravel surface.”
Accessibility for polling locations was a significant topic for members of the elections commission at their meeting Tuesday.
The commission consists of five members who include County Judge David Blackburn, Tax Assessor Collector Shay Luedeke, County Clerk Shelley Coston, county Republican Chairman Mack Latimer and county Democratic Chairwoman Lynda Nash. The commission oversees the election administrator position while the Commissioners Court handles the department’s budget.
Broughton said that there were many resources available from the federal government and area nonprofits that could help in locating better polling locations for those with disabilities.
One of the resources Broughton suggested to the commission was the U.S. Department of Justice website that has information on polling site compliance.
“There is also a nonprofit located in Austin called Disability Rights Texas that has a facilitator that will, at no cost, come to any county and work with that county in locating potential polling sites,” Broughton said.
Election Administrator Desi Roberts said that his office had seen some issues with ADA compliance at some of the polling sites and planned to look into those.
In future elections, Roberts said that he and his team would look at replacing some of those sites with ones more accessible and still in the voting precincts required by state law.
“We had some questions about ADA compliance and those are the sites that we want to totally get off and replace them completely,” Roberts said. “We want to make sure that I present to you the sites that are ADA compliant, in accordance with the Secretary of State’s Office, and are geographically significant.”
While she is concerned about compliance with the federal law, Broughton said she has had good conversations with Roberts and hoped to see the county go in a better direction in the future.
Broughton said she wanted to bring the issue to the commission’s attention because she didn’t want to see the county be sued for lack of compliance like Harris and Travis counties.
“As a taxpayer I am concerned about this because if we don’t address this, county taxes will be used to address this and that is not what I want my tax money to go for,” Broughton said. “I would much rather pay for more clerks and more judges to come in and help run an election than for a lawsuit.”