The Belton City Council will vote on whether to adopt a proposed tax rate of 58.5 cents per $100 of taxable value during a regular meeting on Tuesday.
If approved, it would be a 4.5-cent decrease from the current tax rate.
“The total taxable value of property located within the city of Belton is now $1,848,103,326,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said during a meeting last month. “This represents a 19.81% increase to the 2021 adjusted taxable value of $1,542,573,832.”
Existing property accounted for $239,113,784 of that $305,529,494 increase, while new property accounted for $66,415,710, according to a city of Belton staff report.
“The average taxable value of a single-family home in the city of Belton increased from $210,594 in 2021 to $240,103 in 2022,” Rodgers said. “The city of Belton property tax paid on the average home at last year’s tax rate was $1,327. The average homeowner would pay $1,405 in city property taxes if a $0.5850 tax rate is adopted for (fiscal year 2023) — an increase of $78 for the year.”
The other calculated rates for fiscal year 2023 are 55.94 cents per $100 for the no-new-revenue tax rate, 61.96 cents per $100 for the voter-approval rate, and 59.64 cents per $100 for the de minimis rate, according to the city of Belton.
“The no new revenue tax rate is the rate that, when applied to the current year value, will raise an equal amount of revenue from the same properties as last year,” Rodgers said. “The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that the city can adopt without holding an election, unless the de minimis rate exceeds the voter-approval rate. The de minimis rate is the rate that would generate an additional $500,000 for operations and maintenance plus the current debt rate.”
Although a tax rate of 58.50 cents would be a significant decrease from the previous year — 63 cents per $100 of taxable value — Belton City Manager Sam Listi is confident that it will help generate enough revenue for its proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
That sum of approximately $43 million would still fund several core city services and would allow the city of Belton to pay for increasing costs of municipal operations, reach its longstanding goal of $1 million in funding for annual street maintenance, add a limited number of staff positions, maintain the city’s commitment to offer competitive pay for employee retention and attraction, and provide scheduled funding for capital projects.
“We are committed to being a good steward of tax funds and seek to maintain and enhance Belton as the premier quality of life city in Central Texas,” Listi said in a news release on Monday.
A public hearing for both the fiscal year 2023 tax rate and budget will be held during the Belton City Council meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.