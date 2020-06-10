Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $690.4 million in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release Wednesday from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.03 million in sales tax revenue, a 5.59 percent increase from the $1.92 million allocation distributed in June 2019, the release stated.
Temple is set to receive $1.84 million, a 0.96 percent decrease from last year’s allocation. Belton will receive $431,865, a 0.58 percent decrease from last June’s allocations.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in April, when many stores were shut down due to coronavirus restrictions.
“Candidly, I am surprised by this and cannot explain it,” John Crutchfield, Killeen Chamber of Commerce president, said. “It could be there is an error. Or, it could be that sales taxes collected previous to the period were reported during the period. In any case, it is a surprise. If it is an error, it will be corrected. If it is the latter, lucky us.”
Crutchfield the the uptick in revenue was a drastic deviation from what the Chamber expected to see in June’s allocation.
“(We expected) April would be between 10 and 15 percent lower than the previous report because of the retail shut down,” Crutchfield said. “The subsequent reports, beginning with the May report, would begin to rebound.”
The Comptroller’s office will release the May allocation report in July.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 11.7 precent decrease from the allocations distributed in June 2019, with transit systems receiving the largest decrease of 17.4 percent from last year.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009,” the release from the Texas Comptroller’s office said.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.78 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 5.07 percent from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $579,848, a 0.43 percent decrease from June 2019.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $97,313 in June, a 28.97 percent increase over the same month last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $240,946 for a 2.58 percent increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 15.95 percent increase in June allocations from last year; it is set to receive $472,348.
Gatesville saw a 6.56 percent decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $184,973 in June.