Food delivery service Waitr announced it plans to hire 100 new contract drivers in the Temple area.
“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the board of Waitr, said in a news release.
Waitr said it provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.
Waitr said drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Drivers also must be 18 years or older to be eligible.
Chris Barnes, head of driver operations, said flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable.
Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad currently operate in small- and medium-sized markets in more than 600 U.S. cities.
To apply, visit waitrapp.com.