Voters in West Temple will look to fill the city’s vacant District 4 seat starting next week as they head to the polls to cast their votes.
Residents in District 4, which includes most of the western part of the city, will need to decide between two candidates to replace outgoing Councilman Wendell Williams, who resigned in February citing health issues. The two residents who have stepped up to replace Williams are former Councilman Mike Pilkington and resident Christine Rahm.
Early voting begins April 24 for municipal elections, which include three Temple City Council seats. Election Day is May 6.
Pilkington, who served on the Council before Williams, said he was eager to get back on the Council and serve the city further.
“The biggest thing is I just think I have more to give to the city,” he said. “I am glad I was able to do it for a few years but the opportunity came again and I still think that the city is moving in a good direction and I want to help steer it.”
In 2019, during his first term, Pilkington resigned from his position on the Council after he was arrested by Corpus Christi police in 2017 for driving an ATV while intoxicated on the beach.
Pilkington said he understands and accepts the mistake he made back then and has worked to make sure it is not one he repeats.
“I made a mistake and definitely paid the price for it,” Pilkington said. “I think I have moved forward and will just try not to make that mistake again or anything similar. I can’t go back and take it away but … it was an eye-opening experience and a push to make some changes in my life.”
Rahm, Pilkington’s opponent, said she has been waiting to run for a local political office for many years, first waiting until her children were old enough that they didn’t need her around as much.
While she has no experience in local government, Rahm said she thinks that she would bring her unique experience of being a volunteer to the Council.
“We just all talk about things that we would like to see and everyone has different perspectives on it,” Rahm said. “I think having a different perspective, of someone who is a volunteer here, (is important).”
Although Rahm aims to bring a new perspective to the Council, she said she has yet to make up her mind on key issues related to the city.
Rahm said that instead of deciding what the city needs right now, she wants to wait until she is elected and can learn more about the issues before making any decision.
“I can’t really second guess what (the Council) is doing because I don’t have all of the information that they have,” Rahm said.
On the other hand, Pilkington said that he is ready to hit the ground running if elected, having already done the job in the past.
Over the past four years, Pilkington has served on several local boards and has made sure to keep up with various city issues. He said he has approved of the focus the city has placed on downtown but also wants to increase their focus on city roads and existing infrastructure.
“I’ve still been on the parks board, the Main Street committee and the reinvestment zone, which has a lot of the funding for things going on in the area including a lot of the downtown stuff,” Pilkington said. “I haven’t lost contact with most of the things that are going on.”
If elected, both candidates said that they felt confident about working with the other Council members on any item that they need to.
Rahm said that she has a lot of experience, in her previous job working as a hospital administrator, working with people.
“Anyone who has had any sort of significant experience working in hospitals knows you don’t always get what you want but you have to do what is best for the project you are working on,” Rahm said. “So unless I wanted to really disrupt the city, which is the exact opposite of what I want to do, I don’t see why working together would not be the right thing.”
Pilkington said a big part of the race has been reaching out to local residents in West Temple and convincing them to come out and vote in this smaller race.
While local races don’t get as much attention, Pilkington said they are very important for those who live nearby.
“The more local it gets, it seems like the less people vote for sure,” Pilkington said. “In my opinion, the cities, schools and counties are going to have, by far, the most immediate impact on our community and everyone’s lives.”
Currently, Pilkington said he feels confident about where he is in receiving support and has been working to get his name out to the community once again.
Rahm said she has also been reaching out to those in the community, focusing mainly on local neighborhoods.
“I am coming in it late, making signs and figuring out the best way to reach out to people in a short amount of time and still try to be active,” Rahm said. “I am getting a lot of interest, I will say that.”
In Temple, officials said early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2.