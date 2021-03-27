CAMERON — Seniors in the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at C.H. Yoe High School will receive clinical training and instruction in a residential health care facility under a new agreement, officials announced.
The Career and Technical Education agreement between Cameron Independent School District and Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cameron will benefit seniors involved in the program, according to a news release.
The agreement is in place for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
“Students in the CNA program must complete 60 hours of classroom instruction conducted on campus by a licensed health care provider and 40 hours of clinical instruction in a residential health care facility before being allowed to sit for the CNA certification exam as specified by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission,” CTE/Transportation Director Kenneth Driska Jr. said.
Through the internship program, students will have the opportunity to work off campus at the Legacy facility to improve their craft as future professionals in the health care and rehabilitation industry.
“Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation is a trusted partner in the residential and long-term care of citizens here in Cameron,” Driska said. “Their goal is to provide for more than just physical needs for their long-term care residents — they also strive to develop a personal relationship with each resident and family that they serve. Cameron ISD is extremely grateful to Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation for providing this opportunity to extend student’s learning in their chosen career field.”
The practicum course is one of two capstone courses, including a Certified Pharmacy Technician program, in the Yoe High School Health Science Program.