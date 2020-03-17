Starting today, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Dollar General Corporation.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in the community the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and restock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors," said CEO Todd Vasos. "We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices."