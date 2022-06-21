ROCKDALE — Six water main breaks that affected Rockdale’s drinking water over the weekend have been fixed, City Manager Barbara Holly said Tuesday.
“Fortunately, the emergency is over for the moment,” she said.
The city’s aging pipe infrastructure is the problem, Holly said.
She praised Rockdale’s public work crews and volunteers who worked all weekend to restore service. They started at about 11 a.m. Saturday and continued working until Monday evening, sacrificing their Father’s Day and Juneteenth plans.
“People just stepped up to help,” Holly said. “I’m very appreciative.”
Volunteers distributed bottled water to neighbors and delivered pallets of bottled water, she said.
Bottled water was distributed to residents at a skate park and bulk potable water — used to fill water containers — was available from a water distribution trailer at the George Hill Patterson Civic Center, 609 Mill Ave., officials said.
The first water line break was reported Saturday on Wilcox Street, followed by five other breaks on Mill, Travis and Bell streets.
In 2020, Rockdale received a total of $27.4 million for water and wastewater improvements in the form of loans and loan forgiveness from the Texas Water Development Board.
The $27.4 million in financial assistance will consist of a $15.715 million loan and $500,000 in loan forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and a $10.825 million loan and $400,000 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Rockdale will use the assistance for finance planning, acquisition, design and construction costs associated with water and wastewater system improvements, the water development board said.
About $16 million will be used to replace cast iron pipes that are over 60 years old, officials said.
Holly said the city is working with state officials on a plan for the infrastructure improvements. The Texas Water Development Board has sped up its work, including the exclusion of an environmental review.
“We just need to get it done now,” Holly said.
Rockdale will replace its wastewater treatment plant from 1953 in the second phase of the project.
“It’s been a problem in Rockdale since its inception, and the water treatment plant and cast iron pipes we have are hurting the quality of water in Rockdale,” Chris Whittaker, the former Rockdale city manager, told the Telegram in 2020.
In addition to the loan forgiveness, Rockdale could save about $7.3 million over the life of the loans by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and Clean Water State Revolving Fund programs. With the $16,215,000 provided by the drinking water fund, the city will replace water lines. The $11,225,000 from the clean water fund will enable Rockdale to rehabilitate and improve its wastewater treatment plant, the water development board said.