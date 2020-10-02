The Texas Water Development Board has announced the initial members of 15 regional flood planning groups — including one for Bell and surrounding counties.
The 15 regional planning groups, formed around river basin boundaries, will each have representatives of specific interest categories, including agriculture, industries, river authorities, counties, municipalities, water districts, flood districts, electric generating utilities, water utilities, environmental interests, small businesses, and the public, according to a news release.
A Region 8 Lower Brazos group — which includes Bell, Williamson, Coryell, Milam, McLennan and Lampasas counties — has 12local representatives to focus on specific interests.
The Region 8 group consists of Claudia Scott Wright (agriculture); David Lilly (counties); Gary L. Spicer (electric generating utilities); Susan Alford (environmental interests); Mark Volger (flood districts); Glenn Lord (industries); Anthony Beach (municipalities); Sujeeth Draksharam (the public); Matt Phillips (river authorities); Andrew B. Earles (small businesses); Alysha Girard (water districts); and Brandon Wade (water utilities).
“In 2019, the Texas Legislature enacted sweeping legislation to create a new regional flood planning process to help protect Texas from one of its recurring and most devastating natural disasters,” TWDB Executive Administrator Jeff Walker said in a release. “This groundbreaking flood planning effort will identify specific flood risks as well as strategies to reduce those risks in coming years.”
The planning groups will develop regional flood plans by January 2023, which will culminate in the inaugural state flood plan in 2024.
TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The agency administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.