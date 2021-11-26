A Temple garden and landscape center will hold a special event today to celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Earthscapes Garden & Home shop, located at 5317 305 Loop, will hold “Christmas at Earthscapes” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature pop-up shops from other local small businesses and in-store deals, along with a visit from Santa Claus and raffle prizes.
“We provide everything you need to take your lawn or garden from soil amendments and fertilizers to a stunning variety of shrubs, trees, ground cover and bedding plants,” the 35-year-old Temple business said on its website. “Our garden center also features many gift items designed for and inspired by nature. We have a large tropical greenhouse featuring interior plants for your home or office.”
The business sells pottery from Thailand and Italy as well concrete statues and garden fountains.
To learn more, call Earthscapes at 254-231-6552.
Dollars spent at local businesses often stay in the community, officials said.
Whitney Theriot, vice president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said out of every dollar spent locally, about 67 cents stays in Temple.
“Looking at the bigger picture, think how those dollars spent in the greater Temple area make our community a little bit better,” Theriot told the Telegram. “The local businesses where you shop, dine or play, employ our family, friends, and neighbors. They pay taxes which help provide essential services like police, fire and rescue, infrastructure improvements, schools, and parks.”
Other local stores are also offering discounts this weekend.