The Temple Daily Telegram announced it will provide $202,000 in marketing grants to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Telegram has been a partner with local business for 113 years, including more than 90 years under the Frank W. Mayborn family’s ownership,” General Manager Don Cooper said. “This is a particularly challenging time for every business in our community. Promotion will be essential to local business recovery. We want to help by supporting their marketing efforts.
“It’s $202,000 to help local businesses in 2020.”
The “Temple Daily Telegram Local Marketing Grant” program is exclusively for locally owned businesses in the Telegram’s circulation area. Grants ranging from $500 to $10,000 may be used for advertising in the Telegram and on its website, tdtnews.com, as well as in Tex Appeal Magazine, TDT Homes Magazine and the Fort Hood Sentinel during May and June.
Multiple grants may be awarded to an individual business, depending on the availability of funds. Grants will be awarded on a matching and non-matching basis.
The grant application is available at tdtnews. com/grant, or by contacting the Telegram advertising department.
“Our goal is to review and respond to each application within two business days,” Cooper said. Once a determination is made, an advertising account representative will be assigned to help grant recipients plan and schedule their advertising.
“Locally owned and operated businesses are the heart of our community, providing jobs, goods, entertainment, dining and services. They support the programs and projects that make Central Texas a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Cooper said. “They need and deserve the community’s support — perhaps now more than ever.”