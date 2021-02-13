SALADO — Dollar General opened a new store at 10818 FM 1670 in Salado, the company announced.
The store is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the need.
The new store offers household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
With approximately 75 percent of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option, according to a news release.
Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks, the release said.