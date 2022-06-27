BELTON — Bell County will maintain its fireworks ban despite pleas from local business owners.
More than a dozen fireworks sellers and employees voiced their opposition to the county’s local disaster declaration Monday. The declaration prohibits the sale and use of fireworks in the county without a permit.
The Commissioners Court voted unanimously to uphold the declaration through at least July 11, citing drought conditions and low moisture levels.
Buda resident Chester Davis, who owns American Fireworks stands in Bell County, said he understood the need for the declaration but hoped for some leniency.
Davis said that if he and other vendors missed this fireworks season, it would do major harm to their businesses.
“We are not in favor of damaging anyone’s property, much less our own,” Davis said. “But COVID-19 taught us one thing, you can’t shut down businesses and expect them to bounce right back. We are not going to bounce back because when you take this away from us, we won’t have any way to do that.”
Many of the fireworks sellers who attended the meeting asked for commissioners to only limit the types of fireworks and shorten the sales period to July 1-4.
Davis, who is also the president of the Texas Pyrotechnics Association, said many other Texas counties with worse drought conditions have allowed for this compromise.
Brian Brank, co-owner of Pink Rooster fireworks, said putting in place some restrictions to limit any danger was understandable.
Brank said his fireworks stands were responsible this year and did not order stick or missile fireworks, which are hard to control. He said he hoped that the county would take this into account and allow limited sales.
“We support the four-day selling season and that would help us a lot,” Brank said. “We invested all of our money and we have bills to pay. Without this season I will have to do some very creative financing to make it through December.”
Youth group members of Temple’s Bethel Church also attended the meeting as many help operate the Monster Fireworks stand in Nolanville each summer.
Sarah Thomas, a parent leader at the church, said the sale of fireworks by youth group members each year helps fund a majority of their activities.
“The partnership with Nolanville Monster Fireworks covers about 90% of our student’s cost for activities, by bringing in close to $40,000 a season,” Thomas said. “By prohibiting the sale of fireworks, even just for 10 days, you are barring our students from a lifetime of memories and moments.”
While commissioners acknowledged the impact the disaster declaration would have, they still chose to keep the complete ban on fireworks without a permit.
County Judge David Blackburn said he had to put the safety of residents over the economic impact on businesses and groups.
“I appreciate the economic interest in the sale of fireworks, I also appreciate the collateral benefits that fireworks sales afford in our community,” Blackburn said. “But, given the conditions that exist around the county, it is hard for me to put those put those economic interests, and those non-economic interests that are collateral to that, above the interest of public safety.”
While not related to the declaration, concerns about the effects fireworks had on some populations in the county were also brought up. Officials pointed out how fireworks can negatively affect veterans with post traumatic stress disorder as well as pets.
The Temple Police Department also brought awareness to this issue Monday by giving out signs that ask residents to “celebrate without the bang” this year.
The signs are available at Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St., the animal shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, and the utilities business office, 401 N. Third St.
While the ban remains in place, Blackburn said he still has the ability to lift it if weather and drought conditions improve.
Blackburn said he and county officials keep track of conditions hourly.
“The disaster declaration … does allow the modification on a moment’s notice,” Blackburn said. “So if we do get some beneficial rains, conditions can be reassessed.”
Other firework bans
Other governments across the southwestern United States have also started limiting the use of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July, according to the Associated Press.
Officials in Phoenix, Arizona, said they are concerned that the cancelation of city sponsored shows could prompt some to use their own fireworks in residential areas.
“We are typically worried about exposure of sparks and fire to homes and dry brush,” said Phoenix Fire spokesperson Capt. Evan Gammage. “We get so many calls around this time of year.”
Many cities in New Mexico have allowed fireworks shows to continue with fire department supervision, while also prohibiting their private use.
Local firework shows
Local fireworks shows in Bell County will continue this year, as the disaster declaration only prevents the use of fireworks without a permit from the county.
Temple will host the 24th annual H-E-B All American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest and Fireworks show from 4 to 10 p.m. on Independence Day. The event will take place at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
In Belton a firework show and free concert at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., will proceed as planned on the Fourth of July. The show’s fireworks will start following the concert.
The Killeen Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show will also continued as planned this year after organizers received their permit last week. The fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Killeen.