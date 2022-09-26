BELTON — With moisture from rains earlier this month drying up, Bell County Commissioners announced the return of a burn ban on Monday.
The Commissioners Court voted unanimously in favor of restarting the ban on outdoor burning, citing worsening drought conditions. The new ban will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and be effective until 10 a.m. on Oct. 24.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said local drought conditions showed no signs of easing and the ban would have been needed soon if it wasn’t approved Monday.
“With the lower humidity and the warmer temperatures, if we don’t do anything today then it will be coming up shortly and I think we need to consider it,” Mahlstedt said.
Mahlstedt said the county’s readings on the Keetch-Bryam Drought Index have increased although there has not been a large increase in the number of grass fires recently.
The Keetch-Bryam Drought Index measures the moisture depletion in an area, with levels ranging from zero to 800. Officials said the state considers any area with an index above 575 in drought conditions.
Officials said that, as of Monday, the county had an average index score of 589, just above the state’s drought level.
County Judge David Blackburn said this was just the average number and some areas in the county could be worse off.
“In some parts of the county I suspect we are far over 575 and in some parts maybe far less than the average (index) in the county,” Blackburn said.
Mahlstedt said this mirrored what he saw with rain locally, with the eastern side of the county normally receiving much more precipitation than the west.
A U.S. Drought Monitor map on Thursday showed the intensity of the drought in Bell County stagnant compared to the week before.
The map has most of the county under severe levels of drought, a portion to the east under moderate levels and an area to the west under extreme and exceptional levels.
The Texas Water Development Board reported Monday that drought levels across the state have increased, and expect that they will continue their rise.
Water levels at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake continue to fall due to the ongoing drought.
In the past week Lake Belton has dropped from 75.4% full to 74% full, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake has fallen from 76.8% full to 76.1% full.