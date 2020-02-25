BELTON — A planned subdivision near the Bell-Burnet-Lampasas county line continues to have a bumpy path to approval.
The Bell County Commissioners Court Monday unanimously agreed to table a final plat for Whitetail Ridge, a proposed 43-lot development spread over nearly 693 acres. This is the second time in two months the commissioners have considered the plat.
The commissioners expect to consider the plat again next week.
The commissioners’ beef with the plat continues to be the developer, Lone Star Land Partners of Burnet, plans to use gravel roads in the sprawling, rural subdivision. The company requested three variances: The use of a gravel road, a shorter life for the road and no ribbon curb on the roads.
Commissioner Russell Schneider took issue with the developer’s pick of material that forms the base of the road.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the developer proposed to use 9 inches of material from the site where they will build Whitetail Ridge. However, the county usually requires a road to be built with 8 inches of a higher quality rock that meets Texas Department of Transportation specifications.
The county’s standards have a 20-year lifespan for roads. The developer’s proposal would cut that in half.
“When talking about material, it doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness of it,” Schneider said. “No matter the depth, it’s not the same material.”
Schneider said the developers were not seeking what he considered to be a variance.
“Typically, a variance is you have a 100-year-old oak tree and you want to vary the right of way to save it,” the first-term commissioner and former longtime Temple city councilman said. “This is just a totally different specification to our regulations.”
David Roberts, one of the men developing Whitetail Ridge, told the commissioners that they had no plans to ask Bell County to maintain the roads. Instead, he said, a homeowners association will be set up to maintain the roads. Residents would pay a $250 annual fee.
“If you had to go back and pave these roads and meet our subdivision regulations and not get a variance, would you still build the subdivision?” Commissioner Bobby Whitson asked.
Roberts was blunt: “No,” he said.
Whitson hammered in on what would stop Lone Star Lane Partners from building Whitetail Ridge.
“What would preclude you from doing the subdivision if you had to build it per regulation?” he asked. “Why would you not want to do that?”
“It’s a major hardship and it would be a major loss from the get-go,” Roberts responded, referring to the financial cost.
Roberts offered to pave the road to get the commissioners’ OK for the final plat. He said they have a nearby subdivision that will feature paved roads.
Commissioner John Driver was open to that suggestion. He motioned to approve the plat as long as they paved the road with asphalt.
Schneider proposed an amendment to Driver’s motion: Pave the roads and change the base material to meet Bell County’s requirements. Driver declined the amendment and his motion died without a second.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said before the commissioners consider the plat again he wants to see documents proving that the base material would be safe for drivers and how paving it would affect the road.
“Why would we not do everything we can to accept a paved road?” Schumann said.