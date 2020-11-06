Chrystal Vriseno and her husband, Ricky, envisioned their home in the Groves at Lakewood Ranch neighborhood in West Temple as the place where they will spend their retirement.
They have dreams of having their future grandchildren over and making precious memories with their growing family.
Their dream home, though, may turn into what they think is a nightmare. A proposed restaurant is expected to be built on the properties that abut their backyard — an eatery that will likely sell alcohol.
“We’re fixing to have grandchildren. We built this house five years ago — it was meant to be our retirement home,” Chrystal Vriseno said. “I’m not looking at staying there anymore. I’m quite concerned about property values. I don’t know who’s going to want to pay $300,000 for a house that has a bar/restaurant in its backyard.”
The Vrisenos were two of nine residents who spoke out against the Temple City Council giving a conditional-use permit for the properties, 10354 and 10462 W. Adams Ave., that would allow a future restaurant to sell alcohol.
Council members on Thursday unanimously agreed to give its first signature of approval for the permit. They are expected to finalize it later this month.
“My wife and I moved here in 2016. I served in the military for 21 years. I retired here because of that reason. We love the area,” Scott Hamilton, who lives in the Groves at Lakewood subdivision, told the Temple Council. “Had I known this was going to go in, I would have never retired here. I would have never bought this home.”
Developer John Kiella said this concept of having an alcohol-serving restaurant be so close to homes is a frequent occurrence — especially in the neighborhoods he develops. He pointed to La Riv Kitchen & Bar, 7410 W. Adams Ave., as an example. Another one is Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave.
“I don’t want a Fuzzy’s in my backyard,” Chrystal Vriseno said.
Natalie Smith, whose backyard also touches the properties, voiced concern over children possibly getting hit by a drunk driver while they walk home from Lakewood Elementary, 11200 W. Adams Ave.
“We’ve all seen somebody intoxicated at 3 o’clock,” Smith said. “It’s going to happen. Someone is going to leave the restaurant at 3 o’clock in the afternoon drunk and there’s going to be a child walking home from school.”
Restaurants that serve alcohol have to be farther than 300 feet from schools and churches, according to state law. This property meets that requirement, Planning Director Brian Chandler said.
Other residents voiced concerns about the location of dumpsters and the smell of trash. Kiella said those issues will be addressed as he designs the layout of the property.
“I’ve heard the concerns on trash in the alleyway in the back,” the developer said. “I live in this neighborhood, I live in this community and I’ve lived here a long time. I will take all of this into consideration.”
Regardless of the Council’s decision, Kiella reminded residents he could build a restaurant in that spot whenever he wanted because it’s already zoned for it.
“No matter what happens a restaurant is potentially going in,” Councilmember Susan Long said.
Councilmember Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, empathized with the concerned residents. He said a restaurant more in the vein of La Riv would likely be more palatable for residents than something like a Fuzzy’s.
“But that’s not our decision to make. That’s your decision,” Williams told Kiella.
The councilman then directed some comments to his constituents: “We’re really not in the position of telling Mr. Kiella that you cannot build a restaurant there. We’re just in the position of saying whether it can sell alcoholic beverages.”
Williams stressed that the permit gives the city more oversight over any restaurant that goes on the property.
“Now that may not be much to make you feel better, but it’s kind of either the devil you know or the devil you don’t know,” he said. “I think that’s the direction we should go because it’s going to happen so let’s have it happen where we have more control over it after it’s built.”