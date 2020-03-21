H-E-B and Favor Delivery have teamed up to help Texas seniors shop during the coronavirus pandemic.
The simple, low-cost solution — launched Friday — gives seniors access to their very own personal shopper by phone, allowing them to get essential food and supplies delivered to them, while remaining in the safety of their home.
Seniors across Texas, age 60 and older, will be able to place orders with Favor using a curated list of products available from H-E-B.
“We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace dedicated to seniors who are worried about going out in public,” Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer, said in a news release. “Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”
H-E-B and Favor will staff its Senior Support phone line with volunteers from both companies to accept and process orders over the phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., seven days a week.
To access the Senior Support Line, call 1-833-397-0080.
Built by the Favor engineering team, the system allows company volunteers to process orders remotely from across Texas. Seniors can also place their orders on Favor’s website, or by downloading the Favor app and searching for “H-E-B.”
“Through this same-day service, a Favor Runner will personally shop all orders at H-E-B and deliver directly to the customer’s doorstep within just a few hours,” said Jag Bath, Favor chief executive officer and H-E-B chief digital officer. “To further promote social distancing, Runners will leave all orders placed through the Senior Support Line at the customer’s doorstep, eliminating close personal interaction.”
All delivery and service fees are waived for the first 30 days of the program. Further helping Texans, orders will include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Favor Runner, who will personally shop and deliver items.
To start, the Senior Shopping Support Line will be available from more than 240 H-E-B locations where Favor operates, with plans to quickly expand this service.
To find out more about the program, visit favordelivery.com/senior.
Dollar General
Last week, Dollar General announced the company is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers.
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in the community the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open, the Dollar General Corp. said in a news release.
Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and restock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors,” Dollar General Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said in the release. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.”