BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. has lifted a boil water notice issued Sunday.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 9/22/20,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533 or General Manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.