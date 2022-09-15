Mexiko Café

Diana Zavala, owner of Mexiko Café, 116 S. First St., said the eatery focused on Mexican and Korean flavors for a unique experience unlike regular taquerias. The restaurant will host a block party Friday as it closes for business.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

Less than two years after it opened its doors in downtown Temple, Mexiko Café has announced its closure — culminating with a farewell fiesta on Friday.

smonaco@tdtnews.com