The city of Temple will host a hiring event, which will offer on-site interviews, on Wednesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Temple plans hiring event next week
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Southbound I-35 traffic backed up in Belton
- Column: Cottle’s 100th embodies century of local sports history
- Teen charged in Temple shooting that injured 2
- Temple shuts down popular Santa Fe Plaza fountain
- Temple woman killed in crash on SH 36
- Woman indicted for attack on 79-year-old man
- Temple imposes Stage 2 water restrictions
- Temple lawyer to run for 146th District Court judge
- Two people injured in Temple shooting
- UPDATE: Fort Cavazos soldier drowns at Lake Belton; Sheffie was Louisiana champion wrestler