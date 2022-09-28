Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple has been recognized for its high-quality cardiac surgery and reaching new milestones.
The center has performed 100 heart transplants and is expected to complete 1,000 non-invasive life-saving cardiac procedures by the end of 2022, according to the health care system.
The medical center’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement program is a treatment option that offers a minimally invasive heart procedure option for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, said spokeswoman Tiya Searcy.
“This program has been going strong for about 10 years doing these procedures and has really been one of the biggest and most historic centers in Central Texas,” said Jay Widmer, director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory in Temple. “A lot of these procedures are done in large academic centers. Usually, there are one or two of those per state. Some states have none.”
The availability of the procedures in Temple, Widmer said, allows patients in the area to receive cutting-edge treatment at home rather than having to travel to larger cities in the state.
“For patients of Central Texas to be able to come to a large tertiary care facility with world-class trained physicians … is a huge benefit for the area,” he said. “We are also able to bring these procedures to a historically underserved population in rural Texas and some of the other underserved minorities around this area.”
In the four years since Widmer started in Temple, he said the services available for patients in Central Texas have grown exponentially.
“Now we have many more varieties of procedures,” he said. “We do a lot more in the cath lab with heart failure patients. We also still do some complex coronary work in conjunction with our surgical colleagues to take good care of patients using our team approach.”
Widmer said they consult with their surgical partners to decide what the best course of treatment would be for patients.
“Sometimes, if they’re too sick for surgeries, we have to go in with stents and balloons and use some advance techniques with some different drills and lasers and shockwave balloons and get good stent results,” he said. “We are able to use the patient’s radial arteries in the wrist to do a lot of the complex stuff. We can avoid the bleeding risks, and patients are able to leave the hospital the same day and be ambulatory.”
The lab uses other less-invasive procedures to help patients suffering from heart problems without having to perform open heart surgeries.
“When patients have a heart attack or a blocked artery, we can use catheters and wires to deliver balloons to open up those blockages,” Widmer said. “The stents and balloons will be less invasive. We will either be able to go through an artery on the patient’s wrist or sometimes on their leg … to deliver all of these therapies and open up the blockages in the arteries as opposed to open up their chest with a full sternotomy.”
Other cardiology services at Baylor Scott & White-Temple include electrophysiology, echocardiograms, stress testing, peripheral and cardiac catheterization, cardiac rehabilitation, a congestive heart failure program, open heart surgery, and device management.
“We are honored to be of service to our communities, and these milestones and accolades are a recognition that the more a team performs a procedure, the more proficient they become,” Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. “We bring the strength of this experience and compassion to help each and every patient we care for.”
Three-star rating
The program received a three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The rating recognized high-quality patient care and outcomes in the most common heart operation: isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures, also called bypass surgery, Searcy said.
“We are committed to optimizing outcomes for Central Texans needing cardiac care,” Dr. Ramachandra Reddy, division chief for cardiothoracic and thoracic surgery, said. “Our collaborative team approach helped us earn this achievement, and we work each day to help guide our patients through the diagnosis and treatment of a wide variety of heart conditions so they can thrive.”
The coveted rating, Searcy said, is the highest available and is achieved by only the top 20% of cardiac programs in the United States and Canada.
“The star rating is calculated using a combination of quality measures for specific procedures performed by an STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database participant. The STS National Database was established in 1989 to improve quality and patient safety among cardiothoracic surgeons,” she said.
Expanding cardiology services for pediatrics
Services for children are also available at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, which Searcy said is expanding in the fall to offer high-quality cardiac treatment options to the area.
“Building upon our more than 10 years of serving as the only children’s hospital between Austin and Dallas, we are proud to expand cardiology services for our pediatric patients with congenital heart diseases, muscle dystrophies, hemolytic anemia, genetic syndromes, and for those needing cancer therapies,” Dr. Das Bibhuti, section chief of pediatric cardiology, said. “We are proud to grow alongside our community, supporting our patients’ health and wellness needs now and into the future.”