Temple City Council members had a little bit of déjà vu when they unanimously approved the annexation of a tract to the south last week.
The 103.24-acre voluntary annexation request is almost identical to a 95.27-acre annexation approved earlier this year in March. The only difference between the two requests is a 7.97-acre tract in between the city and the land that requested annexation.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said the city previously failed to include a small segment of railroad right of way that is needed.
Without the needed right of way from Union Pacific Railroad, the property did not connect to the city’s borders, a requirement for annexation.
“The reason this is back … is the railroad right of way, 7.97 acres owned by Union Pacific, needed to be included,” Chandler said. “Just to be safe, we went through the process again. That is the only change between last time and this time.”
The property is located in South Temple along FM 93, about 2,700 feet east of the road’s intersection with Fifth Street.
City officials said that when the item first came before the Council in March, it was pulled off the agenda before it could have its second reading.
Kathryn Davis, the city attorney, said the previous attempt at annexation was part of an effort to help the developer stay on schedule.
“There are some questions about it, which is why we were originally going to table it for tonight,” Davis said in March. “But we decided, since it is a fairly lengthy notice process, that we wanted to go ahead and continue with it in hopes that we can resolve all the issues and that way it will stay on track.”
City officials said the tract is expected to be used for single family homes, similar to the nearby Alta Vista subdivision. A second reading of the ordinance is scheduled at the June 16 council meeting.
“It would essentially be an extension of Alta Vista,” Chandler said. “It is the same developer, and that is the intent.”
Including the 103.24-acre tract, Temple will have voluntarily annexed 507.72 acres into the city so far this year.