Republican voters will make a decision in a primary runoff election today on who they want to represent them in state Senate District 24.
The battle between military veteran Raul Reyes and former game warden Pete Flores to replace Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, will be one of multiple contested races on the ballot. Both candidates are previous residents of Senate District 19, before it was rezoned into District 24, which includes Bell County.
Flores, a former state senator, was endorsed by much of the Republican establishment. Reyes has touted his work in military intelligence and his home building business.
Bell County will have 42 polling locations this year, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be able to cast their ballot at any of the locations, regardless of where they live.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said people who voted in the state’s primary election in March will need to vote in the same primary.
“Any registered voter can vote in the runoff,” Luedeke said. “If they voted in the primary, they must vote for the same party they voted for in the March 1, 2022, primary election.”
Officials said those voting on Election Day will need to bring one of several valid forms of photo identification.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.
In Bell County, both parties will have four major contested elections this year to decide who goes onto the November general election.
Both parties will have a contested race for Texas attorney general, with Republican incumbent Ken Paxton facing challenger George P. Bush. Democrats will see Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski compete for their party’s nomination.
The race for Texas General Land Office is also contested by both parties. Buckingham will face Republican Tim Westley, and Democrats Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg, will face off in their respective party runoffs.
The race for railroad commissioner is also contested for Republicans, with incumbent Wayne Christian facing challenger Sarah Stogner. The winner will face Democrat Luke Warford in November.
For the lieutenant governor race, Democrats Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley will face off in order to challenge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the general election.
Democrats Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega will also compete for their party’s nomination to become the Comptroller of Public Accounts. The winner will face Republican incumbent Glenn Hegar.