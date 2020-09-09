More retail and single family homes could soon be coming to West Temple if approved next week.
The rezoning of a more than 33.2-acre tract was unanimously approved during its first reading at last week’s Temple City Council meeting. The new zoning for the land, if approved on a second reading, would include a mixture of both retail and single family uses.
More than half of the tract being rezoned — located at 8120 Prairie View Road near North Belton Middle School — will allow for alcohol sales up to 75 percent of profits and need a conditional use permit from the city.
“The area subject to the Conditional Use Permit would front both North Pea Ridge and Prairie View Roads,” City spokesman Cody Weems said. “The single-family residential area will require direct access to a public road, which will be confirmed during the platting stage.”
The tract will be split into three zonings with single family development on about 9.3 acres, general retail on 0.75 acres and general retail with a permit allowing the sale of alcohol on 23.22 acres.
Weems said the future general retail section of the tract will allow for retail stores, personal service businesses and restaurants without drive-throughs. He said the businesses in this area should be designed to integrate with the aesthetic of nearby homes.
Zoning for the new residential areas on the tract will be single family three, with a minimum lot size of at least 4,000 square feet.
The general retail portion of the tract without the permit was created by the developers since alcohol sales are not allowed within 300 feet of schools. North Belton Middle School, 7907 Prairie View Road, is nearby.
The setback of the general retail “would satisfy the 300-foot distance for the on-premise alcohol consumption that would be associated with a future restaurant,” Brian Chandler, the city planning director, said. “That is what the 75 percent threshold usually is. That is not a bar we are talking about.”
If the rezoning is approved, the tract would also see a realignment of North Pea Ridge Road so it would face its connection across Prairie View Road.
The second reading of the rezoning before it is approved will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, during the City Council meeting at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.