Temple-based Omega Builders ranks as a top 10 small company in the 2022 compilation of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, the Texas Association of Business announced.
Omega Builders, at 7353 W. Adams Ave. on the city’s west side, was No. 8 in the category for small companies with 15 to 99 employees.
“Culture is key to securing top talent in a competitive job market,” Glenn Hamer, the association’s chief executive officer, said in a news release.
The rankings, a survey competition, recognize the best workplace cultures, the association said. The full list can be found at TxBiz.org.
Omega Builders said it has built structures in the region since 1969 and remained focused as a local employer.
“From the very beginning, Omega Builders has been dedicated to the communities in which we build,” the company said on its website. “With our roots in Temple, Omega Builders has been integral in the growth & development of our community since 1969. As we’ve grown into new regions, we’ve kept our offices local, our teams local and our
partners local — we understand what it means to be local. Each year we support schools, organizations, and charities throughout the areas in which we build.”
Belton-based Workforce Solutions of Central Texas was ranked No. 37 in the small business category.
“We’re proud to be recognized as a great place to work. I’m thankful for our hardworking, dedicated team that embodies our mission and values in their work every day. They’re the reason behind our culture and the driving force of our success,” Susan Kamas, executive director for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said in a statement.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas offers employment services to employers, individuals, veterans and students.
“We partner with communities, counties, chambers of commerce, colleges and public school districts in the region to facilitate economic success in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties,” the company said. “At Workforce Solutions of Central Texas we’re helping create a brighter future for Central Texas.”
The Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, open to all public and privately held organizations, including for-profits and nonprofits, must have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in the state, according to the Texas Business Association.
Rankings were announced Thursday at the Best Companies Gala, a celebration presented by Texas Association of Business and their sponsors, held in Austin.
Company rankings are based on employee feedback and employer assessments. The program is managed by Workforce Research Group in partnership with TAB, the news release said.
Texas Best Companies to Work For
Here are the top 10 companies in each category.
Small company category (organizations that employ between 15-99 employees):
1. Mobius Partners
2. Catapult Solutions Group
3. Texas Medical Legal Consultants LLC
4. Pegasus Technology Solutions
5. WPT Power
6. 5
7. Educational First Steps
8. Omega Builders
9. Beaird Harris
10. MindHandle
Medium company category (organizations that employ between 100-499 employees):
1. Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
2. LiquidAgents Healthcare
3. DOCUmation
4. A# 1 Air Inc.
5. Teague Nall and Perkins Inc.
6. Apex Capital Corp
7. Therapy Staff LLC
8. Lane Gorman Trubitt LLC
9. Rausch Coleman Homes
10. C2I Business Operating Unit
Large company category (organizations that employ over 500 employees):
1. Improving
2. Ryan LLC
3. Guaranty Bank & Trust N.A.
4. Bastian Solutions
5. University Medical Center
6. Texas Bank and Trust
7. Charles Schwab
8. Texas Mutual Insurance Company
9. SWBC
10. Burns & McDonnell