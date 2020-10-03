Hundreds of local residents began visiting restaurants and wineries in the Temple area on Thursday.
These folks are participating in the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Santa Fe Trail event, which focuses on highlighting local wineries and breweries. The event kicked off Thursday and will continue until Oct. 12, with participants receiving various deals at each location.
Lilian Halabi, co-owner of the Inn at Salado Winery, said the event started off slowly Thursday but she expected more people to start visiting during the weekends.
“I am expecting to have more customers, and Saturday and Sunday to be even better,” Halabi said. “It is a good start and we are excited to see how it will go. We want people to try our own line of wines because they are so good and so different from all of the others.”
This year is the first time participants will travel to each business as part of the trail.
Halabi — who also operates Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights — said she was excited to be a part of the trail with this year being her first in business. She hoped the event would help bring in more locals to find out about the inn.
Participants going to the winery will have access to a $10 wine sampling, with a variety of different wines to choose from.
Wines at the inn will include both those from the winery, which Halabi said she is recommending to customers, to those from other wineries around the area.
Stephen Springer, owner of Axis Winery, said visitors coming as part of the event will have access to four tastings from any of the business’s wines. This will also include its new seasonal sparkling CranApple sweet wine.
While Springer said he had only one couple come in as part of the trail the first day, he felt the event would bring in more people as it went on.
“I think it (the trail) is great,” Springer said. “It gets people out and it gets them to see your business front.”
Alyssa Rogers, farm store manager for Dancing Bee Winery, said the winery will also have its seasonal mead, Mulled Harvest, available for participants of the event to taste.
“We haven’t had anything (created) specifically for the trail, but we do have some new things coming out,” Rogers said. “We are hopeful, and it certainly is lovely weather outside and that usually brings more people out.”
The Dancing Bee Winery, 8060 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Rogers, will offer attendees three tastings of its selection of meads and wines, along with a 10 percent discount on bottles of the wine.
Many restaurants in downtown Temple will also be participating by offering a variety of deals on appetizers, desserts or wines.
Benny Ismaili, owner of Benny’s Ristorante Italiano, said he hopes the event will help bring back customers that have stayed at home during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he also wanted to participate in the trail to help other local businesses in Temple.
Ismaili’s restaurant, 17 S. Main St., will be offering participants in the trail a 50 percent discount on an appetizer.
In addition to the benefits from the businesses, those who visit all the businesses that are participating in the trail will get 10 raffle tickets to win a wine refrigerator and Central Texas wine from the Chamber. The raffle is part of a donation by Sam’s Club in Temple.
Those who don’t complete the trail will also be able to purchase tickets from the Chamber, with the drawing being held on Oct. 14.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said the event has already seen about 260 tickets sold.
Registration for the event costs $20 per ticket, with attendees able to bring their receipt to any of the participating locations, or the Chamber office at 201 Santa Fe Way, Suite 105, to get their physical ticket.
Residents also may buy their tickets through Central Texas Tickets at https://bit.ly/3kR7h2O.