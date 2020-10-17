The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is accepting registrations for five health care-related courses that will be offered in spring 2021: Clinical Medical Assistant, Electrocardiography Technician, Medical Billing and Coding, Phlebotomy Technician and Pharmacy Technician.
The Clinical Medical Assistant course will be offered online from Jan. 25 to Dec. 10, 2021. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 21. The fee for this course is $2,895.
The Electrocardiography (EKG) Technician course will meet virtually from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays beginning Feb. 6 and ending May 1. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 2. The fee for this course is $1,845.
The Medical Billing and Coding course will meet virtually 5:45-8:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 25 and ending June 25. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 20. The fee for this course is $2,139.
The Phlebotomy Technician course will meet virtually 5:45-9:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Jan. 25 and ending May 3. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 18. The fee for this course is $1,829.
The Pharmacy Technician course will meet virtually 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 26 and ending July 16. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. The fee for this course is $1,829.
To register for one of these courses, call 254-298-8625 or email bce@templejc.edu.