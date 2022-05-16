Gas prices in the Temple area have topped $4 a gallon as prices continue to rise.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Temple is $4.11 this week, according to AAA Texas. That price is up drastically from the $2.69 per gallon cost a year ago.
The cheapest gas price recorded in Temple on Monday was $3.98 per gallon. That price for regular unleaded gas was seen at Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road in Temple, as well as at Triangle Drive-In, 2701 S. General Bruce Drive.
The 7-Eleven stores at 4110 S. 31st St. and 3805 S. General Bruce in Temple had the second-lowest price at $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Belton, the cheapest gas prices were recorded at the Shell station at 921 E. Sixth Ave. at $4.09, the same price also seen at the Cefco station at 912 E. Central Ave, GasBuddy.com showed.
The cheapest gas price in Killeen was $4.19, recorded at the Exxon station at 907 N. Gray St.
AAA said the national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.48, citing the increase due to the high cost of crude oil, which is hovering near $110 a barrel.
“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”
Customers in California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington are seeing the highest gas prices in the country.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in California is $5.98 a gallon while Hawaii is at $5.31 a gallon. Nevada motorists are seeing an average of $5.17 a gallon with Washington at $5.03 a gallon. Oregon rounds out the top five with an average of $4.99 per gallon.