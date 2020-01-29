SALADO — Businesses owners along Salado’s Main Street say they have been losing customers from the Texas Department of Transportation’s road closures for construction at the FM 2268/Main Street Bridge.
The $5.2 million project, which began in May 2019, includes new sidewalks and pavement upgrades to various locations along Main Street, TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said in a news release last month.
Street closures went into effect Jan. 5 to allow a contractor to begin the planned demolition of the bridge. All traffic is being rerouted via the Interstate 35 frontage road for access to businesses north and south of the bridge.
“The adjacent pedestrian bridge crossing at Campbell Branch will remain open throughout the project,” Roberts said. “The Main Street structure replacement is currently scheduled for completion by the end of March 2020.”
However, Roberts noted how that timeline is dependent on weather permitting conditions.
“There are a lot of people who will tell you January is always slow and might brush it off. I understand that,” said Emily Dunn, whose mother owns Mud Pies Pottery. “But the gritty truth is that it’s affecting every business owner on Main Street. There are several businesses that have chosen to close two or three days a week, since it’s not worth it to be open until this construction is finished.”
For years, the village was negatively impacted by construction to widen Interstate 35. Village officials previously said 82 of the Salado’s 127 businesses shut down during the four years that it took to improve I-35.
Darla Reeder — Susan Marie’s of Salado’s owner — recently purchased her business in late October 2019. Despite hearing from neighboring businesses how January can be a slow month with residents recently spending money on holiday presents, she pointed out how the construction has only worsened that situation.
“It’s definitely been true for January anyways … And this construction is just compounding that,” Reeder said.
Reeder, however, said she is excited for the developments coming from the construction.
“When construction is completed, we’ll have about a mile of sidewalk along each side of Main Street with lamp posts … It should be great for business very, very soon,” Reeder said.
But Dunn said she prays the construction directly in front of her family’s business gets completed quickly, so they can return to full-time operation. She also highlighted how Mud Pies Pottery’s recent closures have an impact on the neighboring businesses.
“When we close, it affects our neighbor and we don’t want our neighbors to also miss out on business,” Dunn said. “We all want to work together a bit.”
But with a shortage of customers, Dunn stressed how it’s more cost-efficient to remain closed during construction.
“If it costs me more to swipe the light switch on because I don’t have any customers, I’m going to close,” Dunn said.
Although Dunn doesn’t have an answer for more efficient construction, she hopes TxDOT picks up the pace.
“Work hard or work faster please. We’re starving out here and something has to be done to get this done in a more efficient manner,” Dunn said.