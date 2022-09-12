Water needs

Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District Executive Director Dirk Aaron, left, and State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, discuss water conservation during an early morning legislative update at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

 Christian Betancourt | Telegram

BELTON — Water conservation was the main focus of an early Monday legislative update with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com