BELTON — Water conservation was the main focus of an early Monday legislative update with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District Executive Director Dirk Aaron served as guest speaker to talk about the issue.
“Bell County is suffering immensely in terms of water needs where the growth and development is,” he said. “We can put our heads in the sand, and our economy is going to crash if we don’t resolve our water needs.”
Shine said that water needs are closely connected to the growth and development of any municipality.
“Water is probably the most critical element for economic development for a community,” Shine said.
New businesses in the area coming from California require large amounts of water, according to Aaron.
“Meta is coming to Temple,” he said. “The largest water consumer that you can possibly think of is a data center — consume water, not use water. When you bring Southern California to Central Texas … the industry is moving here, and they need water.”
Aaron said that in the past, water costs to consumers used to cover the delivery cost in their fees, but that needed to change.
“Now we have to think about additional monies to maintain the system, to be able to have growth and development,” he said. “We need to change the paradigm of how we use water. To this day, we spend more on our bottled water than we do on the fuel of our cars. We’re spending more money, gallon for a gallon, on water now than we do on gasoline. That is going to be a big thing for us in the future. We can’t maintain that.”
The Edwards and Trinity aquifers — two essential water resources for Bell County — are both experiencing drought conditions.
“That’s the most fragile water system in the county,” Aaron said. “We get about 33 inches of water in a year. We only had 19 inches up to Aug. 15, and then we got rains. The sad part was that the ground was so dry, it saturated the soil, but we saw no runoff into the system.”
A drought status report shown by Aaron shows both aquifers are in stage 3 serious drought.
Aaron said homeowners and businesses needed to take steps to conserve water to ensure we have the resource available in the future.
During stage 3 conservation, the district recommends a 30% usage reduction by:
• Limit watering of landscapes to once every five to seven days and only between the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• No filling of ponds, lakes, tanks, reservoirs, swimming pools or other surface impoundments for holding water.
• Check and correct all plumbing leaks.
• Re-use or re-circulate water whenever possible.
• Wash vehicles at car wash only as needed.
• No washing of buildings, driveways, streets, patios or other outdoor surfaces.
• Keep swimming pools, landscape, or decorative ponds and fountains covered (when possible).
• Water livestock in leak-proof troughs — pumping water into ponds is discouraged.
• Water for dust control only when required by law.