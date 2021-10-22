Temple-based MooreCo Inc. — which faces about $238,929 in proposed fines for workplace injuries to employees — said Friday it is reviewing data from a Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation and is committed to improving employee safety.
The furniture manufacturer, 2885 Lorraine Ave., was notified by OSHA that an investigation on April 20, 2021, determined an employee suffered an injury after catching a hand in a machine.
The injury occurred as “employees were operating the WALCO Roller Coater machine in the Glue Line No. 1 area without the rollers being guarded, exposing employees of being caught in the rollers,” R. Casey Perkins, OSHA area director, said in a citation to the company.
Greg Moore, CEO of the company, said in a statement Friday that MooreCo was made aware of the OSHA findings on Wednesday.
“The MooreCo team has already started reviewing in detail the report and gathering information from all relevant parties,” Moore said. “In addition, MooreCo team members will continue to work with OSHA and discuss resolution to not only these findings, but on how MooreCo can continuously improve our processes.”
MooreCo, found in 1985 as Balt, designs and manufactures furniture for commercial use in offices, schools and businesses.
“Our company commitment remains steadfast that MooreCo will furnish employment to each of our employees which is free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to our employees,” Moore said in his statement. “In addition, we will ask our employee commitment to comply with occupational safety and health standards and all rules, regulations, and orders which are applicable to their own actions and conduct.”
OSHA inspectors determined the company removed guarding and failed to follow hazardous energy control procedures. MooreCo was cited for similar violations in that occurred in 2015 and 2018, OSHA said.
After the first citation, OSHA inspectors cited the company for repeat violations for energy control and failure to follow lockout/tagout procedures
In previous incidents, workers had injuries from machines, including a temporary worker whose fingertips were amputated, OSHA said.
The manufacturer has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, submit a written request for an informal conference with Perkins, or contest the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, an independent body.