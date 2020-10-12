The Texas Workforce Commission awarded Temple College a $188,548 grant to support the institution’s College Credit for Heroes program — an effort designed to help veterans transition to careers.
The program is part of a statewide effort to maximize the “award of college credit” for individuals with military experience.
“This program will update and simplify the process through which veterans and active-duty service members can accelerate their progress toward an industry-recognized credential and transition more quickly from college classrooms to the workforce,” Susan Guzman-Trevino, Temple College’s vice president for academic affairs, said in a news release.
Guzman-Trevino said this program helps find veterans their experience towards a variety of higher education opportunities, including a variety of degrees and certificates. Temple College said these fields of study include criminal justice, computer information systems, education and health professions.
Temple College, which is among 51 Texas colleges and universities participating in this program, will apply this funding to hire an instructional designer — a position already accepting applications, https://bit.ly/33TQN4F.
“The Instructional Designer will identify, develop, and support methods to maximize college credit awarded to veterans and military service members for their military experience, education, and training in order to expedite entry into the workforce,” according to the job posting. “The instructional designer also will develop alternative pathways to help veterans meet national or state certification or accreditation standards in their desired fields.
Candidates are preferred to have a master’s degree in education or another related field, and one year of experience pertaining to College Credit for Heroes.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission’s College Credit for Heroes webpage, Temple College has already implemented an accelerated program in Emergency Medical Services for qualified veterans and active service members.