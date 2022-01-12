Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan will address Bell County business leaders later this month.
The Beaumont Republican will be the keynote speaker at two events on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Temple and Killeen.
Phelan, the Texas House of Representatives 76th speaker, will be give the keynote address at the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Business banquet, set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“Let’s come together to reflect on one of the most challenging and unprecedented periods of our history, to recognize and celebrate our business community’s resiliency, innovation, and excellence, and focus on the opportunities that lie ahead in 2022 and beyond,” the Temple Chamber said. “We’re stronger together!”
Salute to Business, an annual Temple event, “will reflect on the past year, pass on Chamber leadership positions, and gain inspiration for the new year,” the Chamber said.
Earlier in the day, Phelan will headline a public policy luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Phelan, who is serving his fourth term representing Texas House District 21, will speak at the Killeen event, set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Bill Yowell Conference Room on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
In 2019, Phelan was named by Texas Monthly as one of the best legislators of the 86th Texas Legislature.
Tickets for the Temple Salute to Business start are $75 for chamber members and $100 for non-members. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 18. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3fg0peM or call 254-773-2105.
Tickets for the Jan. 25 Killeen luncheon can be purchased for $60 at https://bit.ly/3K48KAo.