Who’s up for some toe-tapping, finger-snapping fun? Santa Fe Jazz Jam is 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Treno’s Pizzeria & Taproom in downtown Temple.
The event, which offers an afternoon of improvisational jazz, is held on the first Sunday of every month.
Santa Fe Jazz Jam is open to all middle school, high school and college-age instrumentalists and singers.
“This is an opportunity for young musicians to sing and jam with a professional rhythm section,” said Norm Bergeron, director of Percussion Studies at Temple College and Texas A&M-Central Texas.
“It’s also open to students who are home schooled or attend public or private schools,” he said.
Bergeron will be joined by Ben Irom, TC’s director of Jazz Studies and director of the Temple Jazz Orchestra, and James Suter, TC’s bass professor and director of jazz combos. The three music professions will serve as the Jazz Jam’s rhythm section.
“We want to get kids pumped up on jazz,” Bergeron said. “This is something I’ve been toying with for a while now. During last year’s Temple College Jazz Festival, we had a jam session at Hilton Garden Inn that was attended by students and professionals. It was amazing, and it got me thinking.”
“Kids can show up with a tune they are working on at school and play it with a professional rhythm section,” Bergeron said. “We also will work on improvisational skills — that’s the idea. We will go around the room and let the kids learn to play solos and improv.”
“We wanted to take advantage of Temple’s train theme, so we added Santa Fe to the name,” he said. “Plus, we are going to play a train-themed jazz or blues song to open and close every session.”
Treno’s is at 112 S. First St.
For additional information, email norm@normbergeron.com.