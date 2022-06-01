A single family home in downtown Temple could become a short-term rental for visitors after officials narrowly approved a rezoning request last month.
The Temple City Council voted 3-2 May 19 to approve the first reading of a request to rezone a 0.1-acre lot located at 204 N. Seventh St. from single family to office zoning. Council members Wendell Williams and Judy Morales opposed the request.
Williams said he voted against the rezoning request because he felt that the property and its nearby zoning should all be consistent in their zoning. Most of the nearby homes are zoned for single family uses, except for FoxDog Café, across the street at 209 N. Seventh.
“If you want to revitalize it a commercial or as general retail (site), then rezone the whole block so that can be done,” Williams said. “If not, don’t go cherry picking houses or something. I just think, for consistency, just pick one or the other.”
While the rezoning request for the property was originally for central area zoning, the Council instead chose to zone it as an office due to various concerns.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and zoning, said parking for businesses in the area could have been an issue if central area zoning was approved.
“The property is for sale and the buyer requested the rezoning to maximize some of the opportunities on the piece of property, which includes on-street parking,” Chandler said. “Central Area zoning … has exemptions related to the parking ratio requirements especially for the downtown core. As we get out into the neighborhoods, that could be problematic.”
Chandler said the buyer of the property, who requested the rezoning, is considering whether to turn the property into a short-term rental space. Office zoning can be used for short-term rentals since the city has no ordinances governing them.
Councilwoman Susan Long said she was concerned about the possibility of more short-term rentals, due to problems she has seen in South Temple.
“In District 3, I am getting calls from some of the newer subdivisions where investors are buying single family houses and doing short-term rentals because we don’t have any control over this at this point,” Long said. “There are lots of problems.”
City officials expect the item to return for a second reading, which is set for the 5 p.m. Council meeting on Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Other rezonings
The Council voted 4-0 to approve the second reading of a rezoning for 1.49-acre lot from general retail to commercial. Mayor pro tem Judy Morales abstained due to family relations with the property owner.
Owners of the property, located at 21915 SE HK Dodgen Loop, told city officials they planned to develop the site for a miniature storage warehouse facility.
Rezoning for a 23.46-acre tract was similarly approved at its second reading at the meeting.
The east Temple tract, addressed as 220 N. 36th St., was rezoned to single family 2 from agriculture zoning.
While developers of the property originally sought it to be rezoned for single family 3, which would mean smaller lot sizes, Council members voiced opposition at the first reading.
Chandler said officials went back to the developer and worked with them to tweak their request.
“In talking to the developer, they are in agreement to add a planned development to this zoning, with a base zoning of single family 2 instead of single family 3,” Chandler said. “That allows a minimum of 5,000 square-foot lots instead of the (previous) 4,000.”
The new zoning would include a variance to allow for homes to be placed closer together than what single family 2 zoning would allow.
In addition to the rezoning requests, the Council approved the second reading for an annexation of a more than 63.49-acre tract in West Temple.
The newly annexed tract is located along FM 2483, 1,375 feet west of its intersection with State Highway 317 and across from Lake Belton High School.
The annexation was requested by the owner of the property, who aims to combine it with land to the west. The owner of the property told city officials that the combined 200.56-acre tract would most likely be used for a mixed use development.