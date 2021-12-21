A local agency that helps child involved in court cases received $26,000 in grants.
The bulk of the funding for CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties came from Temple-based E.R. Carpenter Foundation, which awarded a $25,000 grant.
The foundation presented a check to the Court Appointed Special Advocates agency Thursday at E.R. Carpenter, the Temple manufacturer of foam products and bedding cushions.
CASA currently serves almost 400 children in two courts in Bell County and one in Coryell County.
“This funding is a game changer for CASA” Kevin Kyle, executive director of the agency, said in a news release. “We have been needing a shot in the arm like this for a few months and to get it as we head into 2022 is just a tremendous boost for our office that is already heading in the right direction. Our volunteer numbers are up, our percentage of children served is up, and now we can apply these funds to better support our supervisory staff and find new ways to recruit more volunteers and serve more children in our area.”
Thomas Stinson, division manager for the company’s Temple division, presented the check to Kyle and Denise Hanley, lead advocate supervisor.
“The Carpenter Foundation enjoys investing in local non-profits and I felt that the difference that CASA is able to make with area children is just huge,” Stinson said. “There is no more noble cause than changing the life of a young child when they have been affected by circumstances beyond their control. After doing a lot of homework on the positive impact CASA has in this community, it was an easy decision to become a partner and help further their efforts to serve more kids.”
The Carpenter Foundation invests in local agencies and projects that have the opportunity to significantly impact needs in the community such as CASA provides by giving a voice to abused and neglected children that are placed in the foster care system.
“Foundation funds provided to CASA will be used to significantly upgrade technology that is needed for agency supervisors and staff members to serve the children in their care more effectively and efficiently,” according to the release. “It will also be utilized to improve training information and create more volunteer recruiting efforts in 2022. A portion will also allow the Bell and Coryell Counties office to return to full strength by adding another volunteer supervisor, which will allow CASA to serve more children in need.”
The agency also received a $1,000 grant from TXB convenience stores — soon to rebranded “Texas Born” — which owns a number of stores operating as Kwik Check locations in Central Texas.
The funds came the annual Doyce Taylor Memorial McCraw Oil/Kwik Chek Golf Tournament and Fishing Tournament held in Pottsboro. About $682,000 was raised and distributed to local agencies, including CASA.
CASA continues to seek volunteer advocates to represent more children in Bell and Coryell counties. Those interested in volunteering can call CASA at 254-774-1881 or go online at www.casabellcoryell.org.