The Temple Area Builders Association announced the award winners for the 2021 Parade of Homes, which featured 13 homes by 10 area builders.
Awards for the parade, held April 16-18 and 23-25, were decided by three judging teams: 18 community members made up the People’s Choice team; 10 TABA builder members made up the team for the Builder’s Choice; and 16 students from the Temple High School Construction Trades Program made up the judging team for the Student Voice Awards.
Awards were presented for “Most Impressive Feature” and to builders who used the most TABA members as subcontractors.
People’s Choice Awards
$400,000 and Below (Virtual): Stylecraft, 5202 Leaning Tree Drive, Temple
$400,000 and Below (Model): Kiella Homebuilders, 1469 Rolling Brook Drive, Temple
$400,001 – $550,000 (Spec): Brandon Whatley Homes, 4440 Cedar Creek Road, Temple
$400,001 – $550,000 (Custom): Empire Custom Homes, 3553 Walter Lane, Belton
$550,001 – $700,000 (Spec): Cory Herring Homes, 12024 Callie Christina Court, Salado
$700,001 – $850,000 (Spec): Brandon Whatley Homes, 486 Via Lago, Belton
$850,001 – $999,999 (Spec): Carothers Executive Homes, 16 Lago Viento
$1 Million and above (Custom): Quarles Construction, 19102 Post Oak Road, Bartlett
Builder’s Choice Awards
$400,000 and Below (Virtual): Stylecraft, 5202 Leaning Tree Drive, Temple
$400,000 and Below (Model): Carothers Executive Homes, 3004 Ingram Circle, Belton
$400,001 – $550,000 (Spec): Brandon Whatley Homes, 4440 Cedar Creek Road, Temple
$400,001 – $550,000 (Custom): Empire Custom Homes, 3553 Walter Lane, Belton
$550,001 – $700,000 (Spec): Cory Herring Homes, 12024 Callie Christina Court, Salado
$700,001 – $850,000 (Spec): Brandon Whatley Homes, 486 Via Lago, Belton
$850,001 – $999,999 (Spec): Carothers Executive Homes, 16 Lago Viento
$1 Million and above (Custom): Quarles Construction, 19102 Post Oak Road, Bartlett
Student Voice Awards
Carothers Executive Homes for 3004 Ingram Circle, Belton
Brandon Whatley Homes for 486 Via Lago, Belton
Empire Custom Homes for 3553 Walter Lane, Belton
Most Impressive Feature
Quarles Construction, 19102 Post Oak Road, Bartlett: “Master Bathroom”
Cory Herring Homes, 12024 Callie Christina Court, Salado: “Wet Bar”
Brandon Whatley Homes, 486 Via Lago, Belton: “Butler’s Pantry”
Carothers Executive Homes, 16 Lago Viento, Temple: “Outdoor Living”
A&G Homes, 508 Willow Drive, Troy: “Unique Floors”
Empire Custom Homes, 3553 Walter Lane, Belton: “Kitchen”
Flintrock Builders, 2608 Torino Reale Ave., Temple: “Layout”
Kiella Homebuilders, 1469 Rolling Brook Drive, Temple: “Garage Finish”
Hammers Program Award Winners (use of TABA subcontractors)
This year’s four hammer builders are: Brandon Whatley Homes, Carothers Executive Homes, Empire Custom Homes, Kiella Homebuilders