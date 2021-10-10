Heart to Heart Hospice, a private hospice care provider, has expanded its services in Central Texas by adding a Temple site.
The site, at 990 Marlandwood Road, recently opened to help meet the needs of patients and families in Central Texas, a news release said.
Plano-based Heart to Heart, which also has offices in Austin and Cleburne, covers Bell, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, San Saba and Williamson counties.
“This is a fast-growing area that has been directly underserved with hospice,” Greg Drummond, Heart to Heart’s vice president of sales for Texas, said in the release. “We are bridging the gap between Austin and Waco, to extend the compassionate care and support that Heart to Heart provides throughout the state.”
Heart to Heart Hospice has been serving patients with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones, across Texas, and in Michigan and Indiana, since 2004.
“When medicine cannot provide a cure, hospice redefines hope in terms of a patient’s quality of life,” Kelly Mitchell, chief executive officer and founder of Heart to Heart Hospice, said in the release.
The organization provides a team-oriented approach to hospice, Mitchell said.
“We meet each patient’s unique needs, while also supporting their caregivers with guidance and encouragement to help make the time together as peaceful as possible,” Mitchell said.
Heather Lumsdon, chief clinical officer, said the team keeps patients as comfortable as possible.
“Helping our patients remain in the place they call home and keeping them comfortable is what the Heart to Heart care team is trained to do,” Lumsdon said in the release. “We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference for them and their families.”
To reach the Temple facility, call 254-493-8448.