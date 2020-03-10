Visitors to Veteran Affairs nursing homes — including the facility in Temple — are banned until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable patients.
The Department of Veteran Affairs announced the new safeguards Tuesday evening aimed at limiting coronavirus exposure to two of its most susceptible patient populations — nursing home residents and spinal-cord injury patients.
The William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple is among the VA’s 134 nursing home nationwide to impose the new safeguards.
“While the COVID-19 risk to average Americans remains low, these common sense measures will help protect some of our most vulnerable patients,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. “VA will make every effort to minimize the impact of these policies on veterans while putting patient safety first.”
More than 41,000 veterans nationwide are vulnerable to infection because they are mostly older and have multiple health issues, a VA news release issued Tuesday evening said.
Nursing home staff will be screened daily, the VA said.
New admissions to VA nursing homes are suspended under the safeguards. However, VA nursing homes will welcome resident transfers from VA facilities once those patients have been determined to not be at risk for infection or transmission of COVID-19.
Although outside visitors are banned, there will be exceptions in cases where veterans are in the last stages of life in hospice units. Those people would only be allowed in the veteran’s room only, the VA said.
Patients with spinal cord injuries are especially vulnerable so the VA will limit inpatient admissions to address only acute clinical needs.
“VA’s 24 major spinal cord injury and disorder centers across the country serve the needs of a unique patient population of more than 24,000 veterans who are also vulnerable to infection,” the VA said in the release.
Services for spinal cord injury patients, including annual exams and respite, will be done on an outpatient basis, according to the release.