A fire was intentionally set Tuesday at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave., in the infant clothing area, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said.
Firefighters were sent a call at 1:40 p.m. and found store employees evacuating customers and other employees. The employees were able to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers in the area.
No one was injured, Soto said.
Temple Police Department, the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office and Temple Fire & Rescue’s deputy fire marshals were working to obtain video footage and photos of the suspects and their vehicle, Soto said.
Arson is a felony offense.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s anonymous tip line at 254-298-5955. A $500 reward is also available for information leading to the arrest of those charged with these offenses.