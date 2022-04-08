The clomping of horse hoofs will echo through downtown Temple, signaling the return of the Budweiser Clydesdales.
After a two-year break from traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic horses — popularized by television beer commercials since 1986 — will once again visit the city. Jack Hilliard Distributing Co. in Temple invited Anheuser-Busch to bring the horses, which will pull a wagon filled with beer along a short route through the city’s downtown.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, starting in the parking lot of City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Jim Schwartz, with Jack Hilliard Distributing Co., said he has been happy to bring the famous horses to the community in recent years, with the last time being in 2019.
“I get them about every year,” Schwartz said. “Normally, they are scheduled for Fort Hood only, but sometimes, like in 2019 and this year, I have been allowed to do a couple of shows out in the civilian market with them.”
In addition to the Temple parade, the Clydesdales will also visit Killeen Mall, 2100 W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.
Schwartz said the parade most likely begin an hour after the horses arrive, due to the setup needed for the animals and wagon. The horses will slowly make their way through the city’s downtown, distributing a ceremonial case of beer to local businesses they are partnered with.
Starting in the parking lot of City Hall, the horses will travel along Central Avenue, turn south along Second Street, west on Avenue B and finally back towards City Hall along First Street.
Schwartz said those interested in taking a photo with the horses will have the chance, either along the route or while the wagon is being set up.
“When they are on the parade route, (people) will be able to get up by them and take pictures,” Schwartz said. “The part at the parking lot, when they are hitching and unhitching them, will depend on the crew and what they will allow.”
The event is subject to the weather, although the National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 in Temple next Friday.