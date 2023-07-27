A $48 million expansion at Niagara Bottling’s Temple facility won’t increase the company’s annual water usage, a city spokeswoman said.
The construction of a new warehouse at the $90 million bottling facility at 5419 Wendland Road in the Temple Industrial Park is expected to create at least 14 jobs, according to the Temple Economic Development Corp.
Niagara has spent hundreds of thousands each year, buying water from the city of Temple.
“The new expansion will not use additional water, as it is a warehouse,” said Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations division director.
Since 2020, Niagra has spent an increasing amount of money to buy water from Temple.
In 2020, the company used 136,000,200 gallons of water at a cost of $450,791.04, according to the city.
The next year, Niagara used 203,541,700 gallons of water, increasing city revenue to $678,059.84.
In 2022, Niagara used the most water — 269,585,700 gallons — costing $889,400.64.
So far this year, Niagara has used 147,459,400 — more than the total 2020 amount. The city has received $485,233.28 from Niagra so far this year.
“The benefits of having a company like Niagara locate in Temple will have a significant and lasting impact on our local community and economy,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said in 2019 when the Temple plant opened. “I am proud of our City Council and staff for supporting such a meaningful project.”
Brian Hess, executive vice president of Niagara Bottling, said he is excited by the expansion, which will establish a new logistics center in Temple.
“This facility will allow Niagara to manage the distribution of new beverage products and serve important customers throughout the region,” he said. “We appreciate the support provided to us by the city of Temple and the Temple EDC. The highly competitive and attractive location, transportation infrastructure and workforce, have helped fuel an important partnership between Niagara and the community. We look forward to continuing to grow and succeed together.”
Although certain increases of water usage in Bell County, especially in drought conditions, are worrisome, Dirk Aaron, the general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, previously told the Telegram that the city of Temple has “done a great job managing water resources.”
Aaron, who agrees that the expansion will fill an “economic need,” said he does not expect Niagara Bottling water use to impact drinking water supplies for Temple residents.