The unemployment rate in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area has gone down over the last month, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The rate dropped around 0.5 percentage points, from 11.2% in April to 10.7% in May.
This is the first decrease in the state unemployment rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Workforce Commission.
In May, there were around 150,400 people employed in the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area and around 18,000 people unemployed, down from 18,300 unemployed in April.
The Killeen-Temple area is under the state average unemployment rate which is at 13%, and the national unemployment rate is at 13.3%.
In May 2019, the metro area had an unemployment rate of 3.4%.
“The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to help all Texans return to employment or find new careers through innovative skill enhancement programs that will benefit all our communities,” Bryan Daniel, TWC chairman, said. “The Texas economy is reopening and TWC will continue to connect job seekers with employers through upskilling and personalized services.”
In May, the Leisure and Hospitality Industry added 176,400 jobs. Education and Health Services added 51,900 positions, and Trade, Transportation and Utilities added 20,700 positions over the month, according to the Workforce Commission.