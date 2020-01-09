A 22-year-old Temple man reportedly filmed males in the men’s bathroom at H-E-B, 3002 S. 31st St.
Joshua Lamont Lewis reportedly admitted on Jan. 3 to Temple Police officers he filmed individuals on his cellphone.
An officer who went to the store found Lewis in a bathroom stall. He told the officer he put his phone under the stall and recorded the person in the stall next to him. The contents of his cellphone had a total of four videos made at two separate times, according to an arrest affidavit.
After officers investigated, a warrant was issued Wednesday for Lewis’ arrest. He was arrested in the 2100 block of West Avenue D.
Lewis is charged with invasive visual recording made in bathroom/dressing room, a state jail felony.
The warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. No bond was set by press time.