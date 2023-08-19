The happy chirp of parakeets and grunts of just-fed micro pigs greet visitors to Temple’s new pet store.
Not a place to find cats or dogs, RAD Exotics Pets and Supplies, 2305 N. Third St., specializes in hard to find critters such as hedgehogs, mini and micro pigs, a variety of boas and pythons, common snapping turtles, parakeets and lizards such as bearded dragons, tegus, chameleons and leopard geckos.
None of the animals in the store are venomous or classified as dangerous, said shop owner Logan Vanhoose, a lifelong animal lover who has called Temple home for the past six years.
“I want to be more than a pet store,” Vanhoose said. “I want to educate you and teach you how to take care of your new animal. I actually talk more people out of buying an animal than buying one. You and your animal have to be a perfect fit.”
“For example, if you live in a small 450-square-foot apartment, you probably don’t want a 25-foot python,” he said. “And if you are a busy person who is only home two or three hours a day, a guinea pig may not be right for you. Guinea pigs need more attention than that.”
Vanhoose plans to increase the educational aspects of RAD Exotics in the next year.
“I’m going to be adding a live-animal Repterium with a variety of snakes, lizards, rodents, spiders and even some birds of prey,” he said. “It will be an educational experience — visitors can come in and view the animals, and if they are interested in a purchase, I’ll direct them to my website.”
He envisions a website with listings from reputable exotics breeders.
“I personally visit all of the breeders I recommend and watch how they care for and interact with the animals,” Vanhoose said. “I also inspect their setups.”
Vanhoose, who had a corn snake as a child and a bearded dragon when he was 15, said he has a commercial license through the state to sell reticulated pythons, boas and other large constrictors.
“Buyers of these snakes have to get a keeper’s license from the state within 30 days, and it renews annually. I don’t sell venomous snakes, they are not allowed in Temple and they are against the law,” he said.
RAD also sells live and frozen mice and rats, as well as Dubia roaches and superworms.
“These are primarily feeders, but some people buy rats for pets,” he said. “The roaches are favorites of bearded dragons and geckos, and big spiders love them. I have mice and rats for animals who eat meat.”
RAD Exotics is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For those seeking a dog or cat companion, Vanhoose recommends a visit to one of several local animal shelters.