Tuesday was the last triage of the year at Feed My Sheep.
Several agencies were on hand to assist those who showed up for lunch at the West Avenue G location.
Kaye Cathey, a Feast of Hope founder, was on hand to direct those who needed some of the services being offered by the various organizations.
Cathey knows just about everybody who are regulars at daily Feed My Sheep meals. She has worked for years during the every-other-month triages and at Feast of Hope, which is held every three months.
It was chilly and windy, and the sun was shining, but many of the people in line were in bad moods, Cathey said.
“I don’t know why,” she said as she asked one of the men in line if he’d had any luck finding a place to live.
He hadn’t, but he was impressed Cathey remembered his issues.
Some of the agencies and organizations at Feed My Sheep were: Hilltop Recovery Ministries, Indigent Healthcare, Temple Lions Breakfast Club, In the Zone, Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, veterans organizations and more.
Dorothy Woods needed to get her eyes checked and was sent in the direction of Lisle Meeker, who was checking people’s vision using a portable eye screening device that can check eyes of children as young as 6 months.
Meeker sat about three feet away from Woods as she checked Meeker’s vision using the Spot Vision Screener. The screener was purchased by the Temple Breakfast Lions Club and is used in variety of settings during the year to provide free screenings.
After the screening, a paper is printed out with information about individual’s eyes.
Woods’ vision was in the normal range.
Meeker said if they screen someone who needs to see a physician, they will be referred downstairs to the Feed My Sheep Resource Center who will start the process of getting an appointment with an optometrist.
By noon, Meeker had screened nine individuals’ vision. Four needed to see an eye doctor.
Serving the homeless can be a struggle when they can’t be tracked down to set up appointments, Meeker said.
“In most cases the people can get to the eye doctor,” he said.
Tonya Croft and Lois Knox with Hilltop Recovery Ministries were set up on the second floor of Feed My Sheep.
Croft, director of Hilltop, said the organization works with young women, age 18-25. “We mentor and work with them on job readiness skills and help with basic needs such as identification,” she said.
The group works through outreach because they don’t have physical site, Croft said.
“We’ve talked to one young lady today, and hopefully she’ll come back and let us help her, she’s struggling at the moment,” she said.
Hilltop Recovery Ministries collaborates with agencies in the area and has a website, www.hilltoprecoveryministries.org.
“The ministry was started in 2012 in Kaufman County but moved to Bell County in May when the founders decided to retire,” Croft said.
The ministry works with young women who have experienced domestic violence, addiction, human trafficking, homelessness and other issues. Some come from homes where the adults were not good role models.
“We walk alongside them and help them learn to do life independently without trauma,” she said. “Young adults don’t often reach out for assistance.”
Many times what the women need is to have someone who can be with them and who they can trust, Knox said.
Jamielyn Schweigert was taking applications for the Central Texas Housing Consortium.
“The main issue with the people who were looking for housing during the triage was getting the appropriate documents,” Schweigert said.
All of the applications are done online and there are computers at the Housing Consortium office that can be used or they can use their own, she said.
Neeta Brake with Bell County Indigent Health Care said she had seen someone who had made an appointment to meet her at the triage.
“I answered some questions from a couple of people,” Brake said.
Darrell Ross, street outreach coordinator with the Central Texas Youth Services Bureau, said he makes contract with youth living on the streets by attending events like the triage, and at shelters and soup kitchens.
“We do outreach at schools,” Ross said. “We’ll go to the schools at lunch and pass out cards.”