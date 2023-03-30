Temple residents: Keep your brush piles separate from bulk trash.
That’s the plea from the city of Temple as it urges residents to follow the brush collection guidelines in order for Alabama-based D&J Enterprises Inc. to continue collecting downed trees and branches remaining from the February 2023 ice storm.
“It is important for residents to know that in order for the brush to be picked up, brush and bulk piles cannot be mixed,” the city said in a news release. “When piles are combined, brush crews are unable to collect until city bulk crews separate the piles by hand, delaying the collection process.”
D&J Enterprises has collected 13,790 cubic yards of brush so far, the city said.
Contracted crews are still working seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on brush collection under a $400,000 contract with the city.
Residents are also asked not to block access to brush piles that need to be collected — even on weekends as the contractor is working daily.
“No additional charges will be reflected on residents’ Utility Bills while the city contracts services for brush collection,” the Temple release said.
Residents are still able to bring any brush to the Solid Waste office, at 3219 Bullseye Lane in Temple, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit templetx.gov/solidwaste.